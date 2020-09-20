PORTLAND – From an early age, Russ loved to take things apart – bikes, locks, anything of his sister’s. It was a skill that served him well as a lifelong mechanic.

Russ passed peacefully Sept. 13, 2020, with family by his side.

He was born Jan. 17, 1971, to Thomas W. and D. Jacqueline Flaherty. A graduate of Deering High, class of 1989, he opened his first shop on Bell Street before moving in 1996 to Presumpscot Street, where Motortec has been ever since.

He began dating Dawn Leighton in 1997; they married in 2003, staying married for 15 years. He adored her and they remained friendly.

While Russ rarely strayed far from his North Deering roots – hell, it was rare to even get him out of the shop – he and Dawn traveled: Hawaii, Florida and the Grand Canyon, and motorcycle trips to Bar Harbor and New Hampshire.

As a mechanic, Russ had a reputation for being fair and honest and was always happy to offer his opinion whether you asked for it or not. In his opinion, BMW made the best cars and bikes around and the rest of us are terrible with cars.

Russ was an avid NASCAR fan, especially the old Dale Earnhardt era, and he went to races at Loudon, Indianapolis and Talladega. He had a great sense of humor, enjoyed guitars and playing pool.

He was predeceased in 2016 by his father. He is survived by his mother, of West Dennis, Mass.; his sister, Theresa Flaherty; his former wife; aunts, Pat Smith and Joyce Vessey; and cousins, Paul Young and Dale Young, all of Portland.

Russ will be laid to rest next his Dad.

While his death was sudden and unexpected, it was also a long time in coming. Those who knew Russ know he battled with addiction. It was the one thing he couldn’t fix.

He wants everyone to know he is at peace and, “This, That and the Other, I had a good run and lots of fun.”

Arrangements through Advantage Cremation in Portland.

If you wish, memorial donations can be made to

Milestone Recovery

Development Department

65 India Street

Portland, ME 04101

http://www.milestone-recovery.org/donate

