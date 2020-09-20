Finding a reasonably priced rental unit on the Portland Peninsula can be a hero’s journey. Seekers have to be creative, tenacious and willing to make compromises. However, people over the age of 55 have a fresh opportunity at the Furman Block, comprised of one-bedroom units and a few studios, several of which are accessible to people with mobility aids.

Portland residents may have noticed its swooping façade under construction in West Bayside. The seven-story building will have galleries and retail on the first floor and 51, light-filled units above. Because of the building’s unique elevation in the neighborhood, a portion of the units have water views of Back Cove, while others can look over Deering Oaks Park, downtown Portland and Munjoy Hill.

Efficiency and environmental considerations are integrated into the design. Energy Star® appliances and light fixtures, low emission carpeting and low VOC paints, adhesives and sealants are standards in each unit, along with Wi-Fi, heat and hot water. The building also features a community room, coin operated laundry, elevator and indoor bicycle storage. Tenants will have access to 24/7 emergency maintenance.

No need for a car here (although a limited number of parking spaces will be available for a monthly fee). The Furman Block is a short walk to Hannaford, Whole Foods and Trader Joe’s, restaurants, cafés and delis, the Back Cove trail and only a few blocks from downtown Portland’s arts, business, and shopping district.

The Furman Block will be ready for move-ins starting in late-December 2020. If renters need to see their place before making a decision, a model unit has recently opened for scheduled showings. Learn more at sacofallsmanagement.com.

Market rate and income restricted units at the Furman Block rent at rates between $895 and $1,550. They are listed by Saco Falls Management. Please contact Morgan Acampora for more information at (207) 245-6427or [email protected].

