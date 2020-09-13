It’s so light in here. Trees along the wooded marsh rise up with the home’s elevation and with over 100, black-framed, Mathews Brothers-built windows over three floors, it often feels like a tree house. The living room soars up two stories and every bedroom has cathedral ceilings. An open staircase goes from the ground level to the top; strong railings recall a white-fenced horse paddock.

The simple neutrality of the home’s matte hickory floors and Benjamin Moore’s palette allows for an impeccable collection of tile finishes, hardware and appliances to shine. They were chosen for timeless qualities and sourced from Maine and American-made manufacturers as often as possible. With so much living space, including an above-garage apartment, basement studio and movie room, and multiple ensuite bedrooms, people of all ages could cohabitate in harmony.

In the kitchen, an outrageous copper, Waterstone faucet perches like a crane over the deep, dark, pond of a sink, one of several here made by Sheldon Slate, which is based in Monson, Maine. Look close at the Thassos marble tile, set in herringbone from counter to ceiling.

The home is sophisticated, but that doesn’t mean it can’t be fun. A beaded chandelier by Ro Sham Beaux hangs above the soaking tub in the primary bathroom. A wall-mounted water fountain in the mudroom is cute and functional. Glitter grout in the “bubble shower” is so delightful, one starts wondering where else it can be applied.

There’s life outside these superlative walls too. The Yarmouth Village neighborhood is a bike ride away from ice cream, breweries, great community schools and a village green and skating rink. Pratt’s Brook or Royal River Park are great for walks and jogs all year round.

23 Dogwood Ln. is listed at $1,200,000 by David Banks of RE/MAX By The Bay in Portland. Please contact David at 207-773-2345 or at [email protected].

