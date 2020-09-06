Pier Road in Kennebunkport runs along an isthmus connecting Cape Porpoise to the mainland. To the north is Sampson Cove, part of the Rachel Carson National Wildlife Refuge. To the south is Cape Porpoise Harbor, a historic fishing port, naturally protected by more than a dozen islands. Walk two minutes west and find Cape Porpoise Square, a picture-perfect Maine coast village. Beaches and Dock Square are a quick bike ride or drive away.

Located at Number 22 is a little slice of paradise. Over two acres is a spread of open grassy area, towering oaks, wildflowers and four homes, all with views of the water. Non-motorized boats can be launched into tidal Sampson’s Cove to explore wetlands that the Audubon has designated as an Important Bird Area.

The single-family home on this property looks directly over the harbor. It has three bedrooms, two baths, over 2,000 SF of living space and an attached two-car garage. Thoughtful, high-quality built-ins and storage can be found throughout. The first-floor bedroom provides a single-level living option with two large guest rooms upstairs.

Spend summers barbecuing on the back deck or lounging on the lawn. Cozy up at the fireplace to watch snow falling over the coast this winter. The serenity and peace on this property can quickly put one in vacation mode no matter the season.

Properties at 22 Pier Rd. are listed by Gail Arnold and Tara Baker of Kennebunk Beach Realty. Please contact Tara at 207-590-2325 or at [email protected]

