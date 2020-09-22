Social media accounts

Occupation:

Small business owner

Education:

BA, Swarthmore College; JD, UC Berkeley School of Law

Community Organizations:

Rotary Club of Brunswick (president-elect), Brunswick High School Dragon Garden (master gardener volunteer), Mid Coast Hunger Prevention Program (former board member), NorthWest Brunswick Neighborhood Association (former board member), youth sports coach

Personal information (hobbies, etc.):

Sustainability expert and community organizer, outdoor enthusiast (bicycling, hiking, camping, skiing), master gardener volunteer, travel (have lived or studied in France, the Soviet Union, Japan and Chile), private pilot (no longer active, but maybe after retirement).

Family status:

Married, three children

Years in the Legislature: None

Committee assignments (if elected):

I would like to serve on Energy, Utilities and Technology; Health Coverage, Insurance and Financial Services; or Environment and Natural Resources committees.

Q&A

1) Are you satisfied with the state’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic? If yes, why? If not, what do you think should be done instead?

I’m generally satisfied with our pandemic response, but I would like to see better testing and protective equipment so we can have a fast and robust economic recovery while protecting public health.

2) As the state tries to balance its upcoming budget in light of the reduction in tax revenue because of the pandemic, how would you decrease expenses or increase revenues?

We must consider both spending cuts and tax increases. To keep money flowing through Maine’s economy, I would protect revenue sharing and consider raising taxes on upper income brackets.

3) How does serving as a local politician in your respective party align to the larger goals of that party?

As a Green Independent in the Maine House, I will work for social justice, grassroots democracy, mutual peace and a healthy environment. These are the four core values of the green political movement.

4) What do you think is the most pressing matter that pertains to the next generation of Mainers who may be voting for the first time?

Our pandemic response and recovery is most urgent right now for all generations, but for future generations the transition from fossil fuel to clean power will have the most impact.

5) Are you frustrated by the political sniping, exaggeration and even lies between the parties and their supporters that have threatened progress usually reached through respect and reasoned compromise? If so, what will you personally do to make the situation better?

As an attorney and political science major, I’m not upset by partisan friction; however, I am determined to promote respect and reasoned compromise. That’s why I’m running as a Green Independent.

6) If you are elected, is there anything in particular that you hope to accomplish? And briefly, why?

I hope to show you can win without having to join the dominant party, put up tons of lawn signs, etc. I’d like elections to be decided based on the qualifications, values and ideas of the candidates.

