Occupation:

Licensed clinical social worker

Education:

BA, political science, Bates College; Master’s of Science and Social Administration, Mandel School, Case Western Reserve University; currently enrolled in post-grad certificate program in Business Data Analytics through University of New Hampshire.

Community Organizations:

– Award Winning Girl Scout and Boy Scout Leader (8 years)

– Odyssey of the Mind Coach (8 years, grades 5-12)

– Volunteer with the Arts and Cultural Alliance of Freeport, Freeport Players, Freeport Family Performing Arts, and RSU5 Performing Arts Boosters

– Vice Chair Freeport Democrats (4 years)

Member: National Association of Social Workers- ME

Former Board Member of National Association of Perinatal Social Workers (national), and of Mabel Wadsworth Women’s Health Center (Bangor)

Personal information (hobbies, etc.):

Hiking the trails in Freeport and Pownal; volunteering

Family status:

Married 26 years to Andrew Sachs; two children

Years in the Legislature: None

Committee assignments (if elected):

Appropriations would be my first choice.

Q&A

1) Are you satisfied with the state’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic? If yes, why? If not, what do you think should be done instead?

Yes. The state has utilized scientific data to open safely and responsibly, resulting in low infection/community transmission rates, which has also supported our top ranking in economic recovery.

2) As the state tries to balance its upcoming budget in light of the reduction in tax revenue because of the pandemic, how would you decrease expenses or increase revenues?

Investments that directly support Mainers (property tax relief/workforce training/lower health care costs) will stimulate the economy; examining state govt costs & recent tax code changes also needed.

3) How does serving as a local politician in your respective party align to the larger goals of that party?

I believe that my goals are ones that many people share in my community, regardless of party. Access to quality health care; belief in climate change and support for schools, good jobs and equal rights.

4) What do you think is the most pressing matter that pertains to the next generation of Mainers who may be voting for the first time?

I have spoken with hundreds of voters in my district, including hosting a student forum. The biggest issue is climate change; as one student said, “Nothing else will matter if the Earth isn’t here.”

5) Are you frustrated by the political sniping, exaggeration and even lies between the parties and their supporters that have threatened progress usually reached through respect and reasoned compromise? If so, what will you personally do to make the situation better?

Yes. I had a strong record of transparency, collaboration and dialogue with my colleagues and community when I served in leadership on the Freeport Town Council. I will do the same in Augusta.

6) If you are elected, is there anything in particular that you hope to accomplish? And briefly, why?

I have been an licensed clinical social worker for over 25 years, working to support the health and wellbeing of individuals. I hope to work on policies/systems that improve the health, education and environment for all Mainers.

