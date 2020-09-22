I could have sworn that our representatives took an oath to uphold and defend the Constitution.

In these times – when so much political commentary appears to be focused on the Right vs. the Left, Republicans vs. Democrats, rather than to that Constitution – we are missing something very important: so many people are unshakably loyal to a man rather than to the Constitution, even as that man flaunts and betrays the document that he swore under oath to uphold.

Is this betrayal what our brave men and women defended, fought and died for? Do our children swear allegiance to a president? Our Declaration of Independence rejects the divine right of kings, the “anointed ones of God.”

Our Constitution leaves no provision for any one man or woman to override it, nor to be exempt for personal ambitions from carrying out those duties he or she swore to uphold. Why are so many of the electorate swearing allegiance to one man? Shouldn’t any of our elected officials be impeached if they do not uphold their oath to defend the Constitution?

Carl Scheiman

Walpole

Send questions/comments to the editors.

filed under: