KENNEBUNK – Genevieve Rita Kaminski, 80, of Kennebunk died early Sunday morning, Sept. 20, 2020 at her residence. She was born in Montclair, NJ on April 5, 1940, the daughter of Bronislaw Pawlikowski and Genevieve Slowinski.

She grew up in Bloomfield, NJ and was the high school sweetheart of her future husband, Stanley Lawrence Kaminski. Stanley and Genevieve were married on Sept. 9, 1961, and welcomed eight children into their lives through the years. The family lived in Hawthorne and Ramsey, NJ and Warwick, NY before retiring to Kennebunk in 1999.

Genevieve was a loving and devoted wife, mother, and friend. Her faith in Jesus enabled her to live a life full of joy, love and peace that radiated to everyone around her. Gen is best known for her selfless, gracious, kind heart; always willing to help or serve, putting others before herself. Her servant attitude was a gift to the congregations she was a part of, and a blessing to the family she lovingly raised. Written on her heart and wall was 3 John 1:4: “I have no greater joy than to hear that my children walk in truth.” Gen’s true delight came from reading God’s word, praying for her family and looking towards Heaven, where she now peacefully resides.

Genevieve was predeceased by her faithful, loving husband of 55 years, Stanley Lawrence Kaminski. She is survived by their eight children and families: son Andrew and his wife Donna; daughter Genevieve and her children, Rachel, her husband Matt Guerra and their son Lane; Tyler and Emily; son Peter and his wife Angela; daughter Catherine and her husband Roger Duffy, their children Mack, Jackie and Abby; son Matthew and his wife Carol, their children Robert and Ryan; daughter Barbara and her husband Robert Barker, their children Lucas and Noah; son Stephen and his wife Shay, their children Anya, Audrey, Joe and Tom; and daughter Elizabeth, all of whom will miss her deeply.

Visiting hours will be held on Friday, Sept. 25, 2020 from 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. at Bibber Memorial Chapel, 67 Summer St., Kennebunk. (Please bring a mask and observe social distancing). Due to COVID restrictions, funeral service and burial will be private.

To share a memory or leave a message of condolence, please visit Genevieve’s Book of Memories Page at http://www.bibberfuneral.com.

Arrangements are in care of Bibber Memorial Chapel, 67 Summer Street, Kennebunk, ME 04043.

Should friends choose, memorial donations in her name are encouraged to:

Samaritan’s Purse

PO Box 3000

Boone, NC 28607

