WELLS- Patricia R. Goff, 87, of the Chick Crossing Road, died Sunday, September 20, 2020 at her residence following a period of failing health.

Pat, as she was known to all who knew her, was born July 5, 1933 in Sanford, the daughter of Merrill and Eldora Bragg Clarrage, and is a graduate of Wells High School, class of 1951.

She was employed with CoStar in Kennebunk for many years, and attended the South Waterboro Bible Chapel.

Pat was predeceased by her husband, Milton “Mike” Goff.

Survivors include her son, Mark Goff, and daughter, Bonnie Quint and her husband Anthony, was a loving “Mae” to her grandchildren, Cori and Traci Goff and Christopher and Kelsey Quint, and her siblings, Gerald Clarrage, Eleanor Wright and Ruth Ann Allaire, all of Wells.

Due to CDC guidelines for public gatherings, a private family burial will be held.

To share a memory or leave a message of condolence, please visit Pat’s Book of Memories Page at http://www.bibberfuneral.com.

Arrangements are in care of Bibber Memorial Chapel, 111 Chapel Road Wells, ME 04090. http://www.bibbermemorial.com.

