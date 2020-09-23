GORHAM — A policy aimed at racial discrimination in the school system is in the works. Gorham School Committee is in the process of designing an anti-racism policy inspired by a proclamation submitted last spring by the high school Civil Rights Team.

The School Committee in a workshop after the American Journal deadline Wednesday was to discuss its progress on a policy. It also was to consider appointing an ad hoc subcommittee that could include community members to weigh in on developing the new anti-racism policy.

The Civil Rights Team’s proclamation would serve as a core document for a new anti-racist policy that the School Committee could vote on this fall, according to School Committee Chairman Stewart McCallister.

“The first draft of the policy will be presented at a future School Committee meeting, but it is not yet ready to present,” McCallister said.

An approved policy would follow Town Council action in August when it passed an anti-racism resolution that included the words Black Lives Matter. In a backlash, some councilors were targeted with email threats of either resigning or being booted out of office at the polls. One email labeled a councilor as a terrorist.

Superintendent Heather Perry said the School Department does not have an anti-racism policy now. But Perry said it does have policies against harassment, sexual harassment and bullying.

The Civil Rights Team sent its proclamation to Perry, who presented it to the School Committee June 10. It came after student-led organizers kicked off a series of four Black Lives Matter marches through Gorham Village. Students also helped form an action group, Gorham’s Anti-Racism Development (GARD) that has a Facebook page.

The American Journal, requesting details about racism in Gorham schools, did not receive comments from GARD by the paper’s deadline this week.

A high school counselor who advises the Civil Rights Team provided a draft of the students’ Civil Rights Team proclamation. It says it was “Written by a few students of color based upon their experiences of bias and discrimination in school systems.” Mariam Beshir, Klarha Cajuste and Tatiana Jonk, along with Trisha Cherry as GHS Civil Rights Team advisor, recommended suggestions for improvement.

The proclamation seeks:

• “More diverse perspectives” in all subjects. It wants a Black history curriculum “highlighting” Black authors, artists and scientists.

• “Speakers of color and diverse backgrounds” to regularly share their stories in schools.

• Teachers to address bias and discrimination immediately.

• A more diverse group of qualified candidates for all jobs in Gorham school district.

• All cultural holidays recognized.

• To prohibit discrimination against those not standing for and reciting the Pledge of Allegiance.

Perry said, there is no “specific policy” regarding the Pledge of Allegiance that is conducted each morning in grades kindergarten through 12 in the school district.

