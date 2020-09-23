Hires, promotions, appointments

President Richard J. Taylor of Bowdoinham was called Aug. 23 to lead the members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in the Augusta Maine Stake, succeeding President Jeff Thomas of Falmouth, who served in the position for the past nine years. Previous to this new calling, Taylor served in many capacities in the church, including the Bishop of the Topsham Ward for five years. Thomas and two counselors, Alan Barker of Damariscotta and Bryce Cropper of Windham, were also released after nine years of service and replaced by Glenn Davis of Windham and Steve Bryant of Saco. The Stake is home to nearly 4,000 members from Arundel to Damariscotta, as far north as Augusta, Livermore, and Rumford, over to Bethel.

The Fontaine Family The Real Estate Leader has added Lisa Collins to the team at the Scarborough location. Collins is a veteran who served over a decade in the Air Force, ran her own cleaning company and founded Stray Pet Adoption Center for rescue animals.

Thomas Albert, MD, recently joined Maine Medical Partners – Scarborough Family Medicine. Albert earned his medical degree at the University of Virginia. He completed his residency in family medicine at Cambridge Health Alliance, acting as chief resident. Most recently, he practiced for six months as a primary care doctor in rural New Zealand.

The Atlantic Federal Credit Union Commercial Lending Department continues to expand and welcomes Jessica Scamman of Saco, who has more than two decades of experience in business operations, finance, and the real estate industry.

Recognition

Yokogawa Fluid Imaging Technologies in Scarborough was recently named one of the 2020 Best Places to Work in Maine. Created in 2006, the awards program is a project of the Society for Human Resource Management – Maine State Council, and Best Companies Group. The statewide program honors the best places of employment in the state that benefit the economy, its workforce and businesses in three categories: small (15-49 U.S. employees), medium (50-249 U.S. employees) and large (250+ U.S. employees). Yokogawa Fluid Imaging Technologies was honored in 2017 and 2019.

