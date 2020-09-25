BIDDEFORD – A man and a woman face felony drug trafficking charges following a three-month investigation by the Maine Drug Enforcement Agency and the seizure Wednesday of about $78,000 worth of cocaine and fentanyl.

Patrick Duke, 51, and Shelly Berry, 47, both of Biddeford, were each charged with Class B felony unlawful trafficking in scheduled drugs. Based on the size of the seizures from their vehicle and later at their home, drug agents say they will seek heightened charges.

MDEA Commander Scott Pelletier said for the past three months, agents from the MDEA York District Task Force conducted an investigation into the alleged distribution of illegal drugs by Patrick Duke from his Biddeford home.

At about 9 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 23, MDEA agents saw Duke traveling north on I-95 after returning to Maine from out of state. Agents requested the help from Maine State Police Proactive Criminal Enforcement Team to stop Duke’s vehicle for traffic violation.

During the stop, a police dog indicated there was the presence of illegal drugs within the vehicle. Pelletier said troopers found and seized a bag containing 110 grams of suspected cocaine concealed in the vehicle’s engine compartment. A test of the substance by agents was positive for the presumptive presence of cocaine, said Pelletier. Agents also seized $5,399 in suspected drug proceeds from Duke.

Duke and Berry were charged by a criminal summons at the scene and released. They are to appear at York County Superior Court in Alfred on Nov. 6.

Pelletier said based on the seizure and information gathered at the scene, agents obtained and executed a search warrant at Duke and Berry’s Biddeford residence for additional evidence of drug trafficking.

As a result, agents seized an additional 652 grams of cocaine, 17.7 grams fentanyl powder and two handguns. Agents said number of various diverted pharmaceuticals were also seized.

Because Maine is not a source state for cocaine or fentanyl, Pelletier said MDEA will coordinate with law enforcement agencies to “identify, disrupt, and prosecute” Duke’s out-of-state sources of supply.

He said anyone with information about this investigation or the illegal sale of drugs in Maine can contact the agency by texting MDEA to TIP411 (847411) or calling the MDEA tip-line at 800-452-6457.

