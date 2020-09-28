BIDDEFORD/SANFORD — Southern Maine Health Care is offering free mammograms to women in the community, age 40 or older without active breast problems and who do not have insurance, as part of Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

Registration is required and appointments are available on a first come, first served basis for Oct. 8 at SMHC in Biddeford and Oct. 9 at SMHC in Sanford. Call 283-7832 to register and schedule a free appointment.

In Biddeford, screenings are from 2:45 p.m. to 6 p.m. Oct. 8 at the Center for Breast Care, SMHC Biddeford Medical Center, 1 Medical Center Drive.

In Sanford, screenings are 1 to 4:30 p.m. Oct. 9 at the Goodall Medical Office Building, 25A June St.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: