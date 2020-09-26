Social media accounts

Twitter: @SenatorDanaDow

Occupation:

Owner, Dow Furniture

Education:

University of Southern Maine

Community Organizations:

Rockland/Waldoboro school boards

United Methodist Church

Waldoboro Planning Board

Former board member, First National Bank

Personal information (hobbies, etc.):

Former high school chemistry and physics teacher

Outdoorsman

Family status:

Married, father

Years in the Legislature: 10

Committee assignments (if elected):

Marine Resources

Labor

Business

Utilities

Government Oversight

Q&A

1) Are you satisfied with the state’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic? If yes, why? If not, what do you think should be done instead?

Better communication would have allowed people and businesses to adapt to new government guidelines. Confusion, a lack of consistency and poor communication have made the reopening far less effective

2) As the state tries to balance its upcoming budget in light of the reduction in tax revenue because of the pandemic, how would you decrease expenses or increase revenues?

I’d look back to 2011, when Republicans moved our state from the worst economy since the Depression into the most prosperous period in Maine history. A $1 billion budget increase leaves room for cuts.

3) How does serving as a local politician in your respective party align with the larger goals of that party?

As a small business owner, I have been a Republican my entire life and have found the Party does not dictate the views of its members.

4) What do you think is the most pressing matter that pertains to the next generation of Mainers who may be voting for the first time?

Our most pressing matter is rebuilding Maine’s economy, as we did beginning in 2011. Then, we must better align education to the needs of the workforce, including career and technical education.

5) Are you frustrated by the political sniping, exaggeration and even lies between the parties and their supporters that have threatened progress usually reached through respect and reasoned compromise? If so, what will you personally do to make the situation better?

Yes. Some of the attacks I have seen from Democrats tend to be of a personal nature aimed at the candidate and not the issues. I accept my colleagues’ right to disagree with me respectfully.

6) If you are elected, is there anything in particular that you hope to accomplish? And briefly, why?

We need to get to work rebuilding Maine’s economy. Having been a small business owner for 43 years now, I understand what is needed to get that job done.

