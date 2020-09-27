PORTLAND – Edwin Joseph Hamblet, of Portland, died on Sept. 13, 2020 in hospital in Plattsburgh, N.Y. after a brief illness. Edwin had lived in Plattsburgh for many years.

He was born in Portland on Feb. 15, 1937, the oldest child of Melvin and Evelyn Hamblet. He was a graduate of Deering High School in 1955.

He graduated from Bowdoin College in 1959 with a major in French, which began a love of the language, culture, and became one of the passions of Ed’s life.

While still in high school Ed joined the Marine Corps Reserves and was in ROTC during his years at Bowdoin. From Bowdoin, Edwin joined the U.S. Army where he served as a translator during his active duty from 1959 to 1963. He left the U.S. Army as a captain.

After the army, Edwin returned to his studies. He received a master’s degree in French from Middlebury College in Vermont in 1964. He became a teaching fellow at the University of Pennsylvania where he earned his doctorate in romance languages. After receiving his doctorate he went on to professorships and teaching at Emory University in Atlanta, McGill University in Montreal, and on to State University of New York at Plattsburgh where he was the coordinator of the French program. He retired in Plattsburgh after many years at SUNY-Plattsburgh.

While in Montreal, Edwin authored and published a book in 1970, Marcel Dube and French Canadian Drama, a book about theater life in Montreal. In 1987 he authored a second book, La Litterature Canadienne Francophone, a book published in French.

Edwin was a long time member of St. Peter’s Church of Plattsburgh.

Edwin is predeceased by his siblings, Daniel Hamblet and Elizabeth Hamblet.

He is survived by his brother, Daniel’s widow, Deborah Hamblet of Windham. He is also survived by his niece, Kristi (Hamblet) Hunley of Summerville, S.C. and her husband, Brandon and children, Kaelynn and Jaxson.

Final arrangements are still pending and will be announced shortly by Ms. Hunley and family. Edwin will be laid to rest next to his beloved paternal grandparents in Evergreen Cemetery on Stevens Avenue, Portland.

Arrangements are under the care of Jones, Rich and Barnes Funeral Home, 199 Woodford St., Portland.

