I am a lifelong Mainer and Republican who has always voted for Susan Collins. But she has changed and I cannot vote for her again.
In August of 2016, the senator voluntarily announced to the world that Mr. Trump is “unworthy of being our president”; saying that he “lacks the temperament, self-discipline and judgment required to be president.” She further stated: “Regrettably, his essential character appears to be fixed, and he seems incapable of change or growth.”
I was very pleased with the senator’s 2016 announcement. I agreed with her assessment of him, which is consistent with my values. Obviously, something has changed. Our sitting United States Senator Susan Collins now refuses to tell us whether she will vote for a person whom she has found to be “unworthy” and “unsuitable” to be president. Susan Collins no longer demonstrates the character, courage or values that I expect from my Senator.
Jim Good
Yarmouth
