Hayden Jamie Paquin, born Sept. 2 to Jason James and Karin Marie (Iuzzolino) Paquin of Brunswick. Grandparents are Mike and Joan Iuzzolino of Boothbay, Elise Iuzzilino of Fort Myers, Florida, Leon Paquin of Arundel, Theresa Haile of Miramar Beach, Florida, and Germain Genest and Reggie Paquin of Biddeford.

Twin boys, Denver Harold Averill and Barrett Donnell Averill, born Sept. 4 to Khristie Moody and Michael Averill of Wiscasset. Grandparents are Tim and Tammy Moody of Waldoboro and Jeff and Cindi Averill of Alna. Great-grandparents are Arlene Steen of Alna and Ken and Brenda Fowler of Waldoboro.

Nova Rose Belton, born Sept. 4 to Macie Mae Cantrell and Charles Samuel Belton of South Portland. Grandparents are Melissa and Brice Cantrell of Brunswick and Karen Belton of New Port Richey, Florida. Great-grandmother is Marilyn Eagan of Florida.

Oliver Cole Wentworth, born Sept. 8 to Levi Arthell Wentworth and Audrey Marie (Menard) Wentworth III of Bowdoinham. Grandparents are Brenda and Roger Weathers and Mark Manard, all of Topsham, and Levi Wentworth Jr. and Debrah Wentworth of Bowdoinham. Great-grandparents are Raymond and Cheryl Temple and Edward Monique Wolcott, all of Topsham.

Hamish Iain Jones DeScherer, born Sept. 10 to Joshua Henry DeScherer and Jaime Russell Jones of Brunswick. Grandparents are Jackie Jones and George Vacchia of Topsham and Dee and Peter DeScherer of Waterford, Connecticut. Great-grandparents are Joanna and Arthur Gray of Oakham, Massachusetts.

