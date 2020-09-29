BIDDEFORD — On Monday at 2:22 p.m., the Biddeford Emergency Communications Center received a call from Pan Am Railroad authorities reporting a train operating northeast had struck a man on the railroad tracks, according to Biddeford police.
The train was traveling at approximately 70 mph. in the area behind Southern Maine Health Care in Biddeford, police said, and there were about 20 passengers on the train.
During the investigation, it was determined the conductor saw a man standing on the railroad tracks, and he sounded the trains audible warning system numerous times to alert the pedestrian, police said. The conductor and was not able to stop the train in time to avoid collision.
The man, 73, from Biddeford, was pronounced dead at the scene, according to police. His name is not being released at this time as this is currently an open investigation.
