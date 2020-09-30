STANDISH — Saint Joseph’s College is hosting a free virtual workshop, entitled “Can You Let Go of a Grudge?”, which aims to guide participants in the process of letting go and learning how to forgive. The event is from 10:30 a.m. to noon on Oct. 17.

The Rev. Frank Desiderio, CSP, spiritual teacher and author of “Can You Let Go of a Grudge?: Learn to Forgive and Get on With Your Life,” will lead the workshop. He has served as a campus minister, pastor, parochial vicar and director of a seminary and has also produced a television documentary called “The Big Question: A Film About Forgiveness” in 2008.

The workshop is sponsored by the Center for Faith and Spirituality at St. Joseph’s College. For access, send an email to [email protected] or visit sjcme.edu/event/fall-workshop-can-you-let-go-of-a-grudge for login information.

