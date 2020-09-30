STANDISH — In-person classes resumed at Saint Joseph’s College Monday as the college reported no new cases of COVID-19 in the past week.

As it phases out of “study in place” mode, the college is requiring that all students, including those who remained on campus throughout the temporary lockdown, test negative for the virus before returning to classes and other in-person activities, such as campus jobs.

“(The Health Center has) tested most of the student body over the past two weeks, and will continue to test through the semester. But now we need to ensure that the end of Study in Place doesn’t put us back where we started, so we have introduced some targeted testing requirements that will be enforced over the next week,” the administration said in a Sept. 25 statement.

The campus enacted the study in place model Sept. 13, a few days after the college announced the first two cases of coronavirus in the Standish community. As of Wednesday, the total positive cases remained at 11.

