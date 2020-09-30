CONCORD, N.H. — A man has pleaded guilty in federal court in New Hampshire to using other people’s identification to make bank withdrawals in six states totaling about $111,000.
Court documents say Derrick McKenzie, 61, of Mount Vernon, New York, entered bank branches in New Hampshire, New York, New Jersey, Maine, Massachusetts, and Pennsylvania and made the withdrawals from other people’s bank accounts.
Documents say McKenzie used customers’ names, bank account numbers and fake driver’s licenses that contained customers’ personal identifying information and his photo.
Prosecutors said in addition to the money he received, he also attempted to withdraw over $15,500.
McKenzie is scheduled to be sentenced on Jan. 6, 2021.
