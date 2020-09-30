Voters in Maine’s biggest city can cast in-person absentee ballots beginning Monday, Oct. 5

The city of Portland announced Wednesday that in-person voting would be available at the clerk’s temporary office space in Merrill Auditorium, accessible by the Myrtle Street entrance. Voters are asked to wear a mask while inside.

Hours for early voting will be from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. The office will stay open until 7 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 15 and Thursday, Oct. 22 for ballot returns and until 7 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 28 for voter registration and in-person absentee voting.

The last day for in-person absentee voting is Friday, Oct. 30. Election Day is Tuesday, Nov. 3 and all polling places will be open in the city from 7 a.m.- 8 p.m. Many will have safety measures in place to combat any spread of COVID-19 and will be urging voters to wear masks.

Under state law, in-person absentee voting is allowed up to 30 days before Election Day. This year, many voters in Maine and elsewhere have expressed concern about waiting in long lines in the middle of a pandemic and, consequently, there has been increased interest in early voting.

Portland voters who requested an absentee ballot by mail will likely see their ballots arrive next well as well, the clerk’s office said. Voters can check the status of their request by using the new tracking system set up by the Maine Secretary of State’s office. As of Monday, Maine voters already have requested more than 230,000 absentee ballots for the November election, although there have been questions about whether they can count on the U.S. Postal Service when it comes to getting and sending back their ballots in the mail.

In Portland, ballots can be returned via mail or dropped off inside the Merrill Auditorium lobby during business hours. Ballots must be returned by 8 p.m. on Election Day or they will not be counted. Voters who requested an absentee ballot but want to vote in person are asked to bring their ballots with them.

