Chebeague Transportation announces new general manager

The Chebeague Transportation Company has a change in leadership, effective Nov. 23, with the retirement of General Manager Carol Sabasteanski.

Assistant General Manager Matt Ridgway will assume the position of general manager of the nonprofit company, which provides ferry, barge, mainland parking lot management and bus service for Chebeague Island.

Ridgway joined CTC in 2013 as captain. In 2016 he was named senior captain, in 2019 he was promoted to marine operations manager and earlier this year promoted to assistant general manager. Ridgway lives on Chebeague with his wife and two children.

Sabasteanski joined CTC in 2010 and has directed a significant reorganization and modernization of the company, most recently with the design and construction of the Independence, CTC’s new ferry.

As part of the reorganization, Capt. Beth Putnam has been promoted to senior captain and safety officer. Putnam joined CTC in 2004 as a deckhand. Under a CTC-sponsored program, she gained her captain’s license in 2006.

CTC operates over 3,600 ferry trips and transports over 150,000 passengers annually between Chebeague Island and Yarmouth, including school students, commuters, island workers, law enforcement personnel, summer visitors and year-round residents. It also provides 24-hour emergency rescue transport for the Chebeague community.

“CTC has grown significantly under Carol’s leadership and the company has built a tremendous team in the last 10 years. We look forward to the future with Matt as the leader,” said CTC Board President John Rent.

New ventures

Lajoie Bros., a family owned and operated construction management firm, announced it is expanding to the Brunswick area. The company, which has been based in Augusta since it was founded in 1962, will continue to operate out of the capital city, but has the need for a Midcoast hub.

“Lajoie Bros has worked on many construction projects in the Midcoast region in recent years and in so doing has enjoyed watching the area grow and prosper,” said Joe Lajoie, vice president.

The business has completed projects in Brunswick that included a Wayfair call center, Fast Eddies Car Wash and Sunray Animal Clinic. In addition to Lajoie’s new location, completion is nearing on a Dunkin’ and Bar Harbor Bank & Trust.

Recognition

Mainebiz celebrated inspirational female leaders at the 2020 Mainebiz Women to Watch virtual reception on Sept. 22, when it launched its Women to Watch award program to bring attention to top-notch women executives, women whose daily work strengthens their organizations and by extension, Maine’s economy. This year’s honorees are: Angela Okafor, an attorney, entrepreneur and member of the Bangor City Council; Elizabeth McLellan, founder and president of Partners for World Health in Portland; Erin Flett, owner of Erin Flett Textiles & Home in Gorham; Heidi Neal, owner of the Loyal Biscuit chain of pet supplies stores; and Marcia Minter, co-founder and executive director of the Indigo Arts Alliance in Portland.

Hires, promotions, appointments

Bishop Robert Deeley announced that Scott Graff, CPA, has been appointed as the Diocese of Portland’s chief financial officer, effective immediately. Since June 1, Graff has served as the diocese’s associate financial officer and now replaces David Twomey, who is retiring after 25 years in the position.

Northern Light Mercy Hospital has announced its newest medical practice, Northern Light Mercy Midwives, with the onboarding of three new providers. Formerly known as Back Cove Midwives, the new Mercy practice includes a dedicated team led by certified nurse midwives Eileen Grillo of Freeport, Jennifer Gilbert of South Portland and Elsa Heros of Portland.

Strategic communications firm Broadreach Public Relations has hired Brian Lee as a client associate that will provide support to senior staff and work with clients in the financial, legal and professional industries.

Daniel Martino, DO, has joined Northern Light Mercy Surgery as a general surgeon. Martino earned his Doctor of Osteopathic Medicine from Lake Erie College of Osteopathic Medicine in Bradenton, Florida. He completed his residency in general surgery with fields of interest in robotics and laparoscopy at Detroit Medical Center Sinai Grace Hospital in Michigan.

Carrie Pelletier has been promoted to director of nursing at Mid Coast Senior Health in Brunswick. In her new role, she will manage the nursing department and oversee the daily operations of Mid Coast Senior Health’s long-term care community, Mere Point, and skilled nursing and rehabilitation at Bodwell.

Best Places to Work in Maine list announced

The Maine State Council of the Society for Human Resource Management has announced the winners in the 15th annual “Best Places to Work in Maine” program. This year, 84 companies met the criteria.

The list recognizes companies that have established and consistently fostered outstanding workplace environments. The organization that manages the program, Best Companies Group, gathered information from all registered organizations that included employee benefits, workplace policies and employee responses through a comprehensive satisfaction survey.

Participating companies receive an Employee Feedback Report in an effort to help them identify their strengths and find opportunities to continue building a better workplace.

The program is part of a long-term initiative to encourage growth and excellence in companies throughout the state.

2020 Best Places to Work in Maine, in alphabetical order:

Small Employers 15-49 U.S. employees

Acadia Benefits, Inc.

Arkatechture

Blue Marble Geographics

Casco Systems, LLC

Chilton Furniture Co.

Colby Co. Engineering

Criterium Engineers

Great Works Internet

Horch Roofing

iBec Creative

Maine Information Network

Main-Land Development Consultants Inc

MPX

Octane Marketing

Page One Web Solutions

Planson International

Portland Webworks, Inc.

Purdy Powers & Company

Rich Exterior Solutions, Inc.

Saco Valley Credit Union

SFX America

Spinnaker Trust

Trademark Federal Credit Union

TruChoice FCU

Trueline

Yokogawa Fluid Imaging Technologies, Inc.

Medium Employers (50-249 U.S. employees)

Albin, Randall & Bennett

Allen Insurance and Financial

Avesta Housing

Bath Savings Institution

Bernstein Shur

Bigelow Laboratory for Ocean Sciences

CCB, Inc.

CES, Inc.

Coretelligent LLC

cPort Credit Union

Dahl-Chase Diagnostic Services

Day’s Jewelers

DeBlois Electric

Downeast Credit Union

Drummond Woodsum

Evergreen Credit Union

Finance Authority of Maine

Good Shepherd Food Bank

GreenPages Technology Solutions

Harriman Associates

HealthReach Community Health Centers

Katahdin Trust Company

Knickerbocker Group

Landry/French Construction

Maine Credit Union League & Synergent

Maine Savings Federal Credit Union

Maine State Credit Union

Midcoast Federal Credit Union

National Distributors Inc.

North Shore Behavioral Health

Northeast Charter & Tour Co., Inc.

Patriot Subaru

PeoplesChoice Credit Union

Skowhegan Savings Bank

SymQuest

Systems Engineering

The County Federal Credit Union

University Credit Union

Wings for Children and Families

Large employers (250+ U.S. employees)

Androscoggin Home Healthcare and Hospice

athenahealth

Bangor Savings Bank

Burns & McDonnell

Consigli Construction Co., Inc

Darling’s

Dechra

Edward Jones

Hancock Lumber

Hussey Seating Company

Machias Savings Bank

MaineGeneral Health

NFI North

Publishers Clearing House

SHP Management Corporation

Summit Utilities, Inc

TD Bank, N.A.

T-Mobile – Oakland

Tyler Technologies

