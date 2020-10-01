 

Elizabeth Haskell (1852-1920) was associate or second eldress at the Poland Spring Shakers from 1873 to 1887, when the community closed. She and the other nine remaining members moved to the Sabbathday Lake Shaker community in New Gloucester. In 1888, she became second eldress of the Maine Ministry, a post she held until 1915. She often traveled to area hotels, such as the Poland Spring resort where the photo was taken, selling Shaker fancy goods. Collections of Maine Historical Society/MaineToday Media. Order a copy at VintageMaineImages.com, item #16958

In commemoration of Maine’s bicentennial this year, the Lakes Region Weekly is featuring historical highlights from our communities’ past 200 years.

filed under:
bicentennial, Lakes Region Weekly community, new gloucester maine, shaker village
Related Stories
Latest Articles