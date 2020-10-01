The Maine Department of Corrections has agreed to expand access to a critical treatment for hepatitis C in state prisons.

That commitment is part of a settlement in a class-action lawsuit filed last year. The lead plaintiff is Mathiew Loisel, who is serving a 30-year sentence for murder at the Maine State Prison in Warren. However, the agreement will eventually allow all infected prisoners to receive a costly but highly effective medication to treat a progressive disease that infects a large portion of the state’s prison population.

“Hepatitis C is a serious public health issue,” Commissioner Randy Liberty said in a department press release. “We recognize that among the inmate population, the impact of HCV on health and wellness can be significant. We’re pleased to have reached an agreement to expand access to medication to all current inmates with chronic HCV over the next four years. It is the right thing to do.”

Miriam Johnson, one of the attorneys who represents Loisel, said he cared deeply about accessing the medication for all prisoners, not just himself.

“That was his end goal,” she said. “He made it very clear to me that he was not going to quit until the department agreed to provide this life-saving medication to all people in custody.”

Nearly 600 Maine prisoners were diagnosed with hepatitis C as of October 2017, according to public records included in the lawsuit. Maine currently has 1,775 adults in custody. A spokeswoman did not immediately respond to an email asking how many of those prisoners currently have the disease.

This story will be updated.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »