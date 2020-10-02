Brunswick voters in House District 49 have one of the most interesting and meaningful choices in years on the ballot to elect their representative to the Maine Legislature. It is not politics as usual in Brunswick this year. That’s because voters can choose a Green Independent with the best experience and commitment to our community and the state of Maine that we have seen. Fred Horch, attorney, founder and owner of small businesses, and longtime community leader in Brunswick, will work to help Maine recover from this challenging time. Fred has extraordinary qualifications and a detailed voter guide at horch2020.org where he outlines his priorities and his vision. He understands Maine’s economy and what it will take for the state to recover. I have worked side by side with Fred for nearly 10 years, volunteering on various community projects. We could not make a better choice this election.

Peggy Siegle

Brunswick

