Members of Maine’s congressional delegation reacted Friday to news that President Trump and the first lady have tested positive for the coronavirus by wishing them well while also calling attention to the impact of the virus on millions of other Americans.

President Trump announced early Friday that he and first lady Melania Trump tested positive for COVID-19 and are in quarantine. Trump, who has spent much of the year downplaying the threat of a virus that has killed more than 205,000 Americans, will likely be forced off the campaign trail for at least 10 days if he does not develop symptoms.

“Tonight, @FLOTUS and I tested positive for COVID-19. We will begin our quarantine and recovery process immediately,” Trump tweeted just before 1 a.m. “We will get through this TOGETHER!”

The White House physician said the president is expected to continue carrying out his duties “without disruption” while recovering.

Sen. Angus King said that his thoughts are with the president and first lady, “who have joined more than 7 million Americans who have contracted coronavirus.”

“This is yet another reminder that this virus can affect anyone – regardless of your politics or your power,” King said in a tweet. “This is a dangerous illness, and for the good of the country, we must all work together to follow the science and strengthen our national response.”

Rep. Chellie Pingree, D-1st District, posted on Twitter that she wishes Trump and the first lady a full recovery.

“I am thinking of them and the millions of other Americans who are currently battling this horrible virus,” she said.

Rep. Jared Golden, D-2nd District, also reacted to the news on Twitter.

“I’m adding my prayers alongside many others for the President and First Lady’s good health and full recovery. COVID-19 can be life-threatening, especially for seniors and people with certain pre-existing conditions, and we all need to take steps to watch out for one another,” Golden said.

Sen. Susan Collins has not spoken publicly about the president’s diagnosis and her staff did not immediately respond to a request for comment early Friday.

