New COVID-19 cases: 37
Total cases: 5,468
New deaths: 0
Total deaths: 142
Active cases: 585
Hospitalizations: 11
Total ICU beds: 381
Available ICU beds: 106
Total ventilators: 318
Available ventilators: 246
Alternatives: 444
