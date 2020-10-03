Former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie tweeted Saturday that he’s checked himself into a hospital, hours after he announced he had tested positive for the coronavirus.
Christie said that after consulting with his doctors, he went to Morristown Medical Center Saturday afternoon. He said he’s only experiencing mild symptoms.
“Due to my history of asthma, we decided this is an important precautionary measure,” he tweeted.
Christie is the latest in a string of virus cases connected to President Donald Trump’s inner circle.
Christie, Trump’s former 2016 rival, told The Associated Press on Friday that the last time he was with the president was Tuesday during preparations for his debate with former Vice President Joe Biden in Cleveland. Christie had tweeted Friday morning that he had last tested negative ahead of Tuesday’s debate and was not having any symptoms then.
Christie is the latest person who has been in close contact with the president recently to test positive for the virus. In addition to Trump and first lady Melania Trump, multiple people who have traveled with Trump or attended events with the president have contracted the virus over the last several days.
