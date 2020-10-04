CHARLESTON, Maine – Edward M. Candelmo, 53, passed away at home peacefully on Sept. 14, 2020 with his wife by his side after a three-year battle with Gastro-esophageal cancer. He was born May 17, 1967, in Portland, the son of Edward H. and Eileen P. (O’Brion) Candelmo.

Ed graduated from Deering High School in 1985 and was a U.S. Navy Veteran.

Ed grew up in theater, his grandfather one of the founders of the South Portland Lyric Theater. His most cherished role was that of the Cowardly Lion in the Wizard of Oz. He was involved in many productions at Lyric and Portland Players and was also a member of ACT, Acadia Community Theater, and The Grand in Ellsworth with roles including Camelot, The Full Monty and many productions of Fiddler on the Roof. Tevye was always a dream role for Ed.

Ed had the voice of an angel and always said life was a song. There was little he couldn’t sing or would not at least try. His voice had an uncanny resemblance to Neil Diamond and his Tribute show was known to many. He was born to entertain and was happiest when he was singing, cruising the Caribbean with his wife and friends or watching a baseball game. He loved the Red Sox but was a true baseball fan and enjoyed watching any game.

Ed mostly enjoyed spending time with his family and friends who he cherished more than anything and lived his life to make people smile.

Edward married his best friend, Arlene Logan, on June 7, 2008 at 9:10 a.m. on beautiful Morancy Pond in Sullivan surrounded by family and friends. They settled in Bar Harbor, moving to Charleston, Maine in 2018.

He most recently worked at The Jackson Laboratory in Bar Harbor until his illness forced him to stop working.

Surviving, in addition to his wife, Arlene (Logan) Candelmo, are his four stepsons, Richard Clarke of Standish, David Clarke and his fiance’ Laura DiMaio of Gloucester, Mass., John Clarke and his wife Maxine Harmon of Long Island, Timothy Clarke and his wife Kim of South Portland, all of whom he loved as his own; his father, Edward H. Candelmo and his wife, Coleen Candelmo (Ed’s stepmom) of Limerick; one sister, Catherine Candelmo of Gorham, one brother, Philip Candelmo of South Portland; his niece, Courtney Candelmo of Naples, his niece, Haley Crosby of Gorham, his nephew, Shawn Crosby of Gorham; several ‘adopted’ nieces and nephews; and two beautiful grandchildren that he adored, Everett and Valentina.

Edward was predeceased by his mother, Eileen; and his sister, Christine.

Per his request, there will not be an immediate reception, however, there will be a Celebration of Life at The Italian Heritage Center in Portland on May 15, 2021.

