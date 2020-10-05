PORTLAND — Voters wishing to cast absentee in-person can now do so from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday to Friday in the city clerk’s temporary office space in the Merrill Auditorium lobby via the Myrtle Street entrance.

Absentee ballots that voters have requested are scheduled to be mailed out this week. Ballots can be returned via mail or by dropping them off in the ballot box that is inside the Merrill Auditorium lobby during business hours and have to be returned by 8 p.m. on Election Day.

⁠

The clerk’s office will be open until 7 p.m. Oct. 15 and Oct. 22 for voters to return ballots. Additionally, the office will be open until 7 p.m. on Oct. 29 for voter registration and in-person absentee voting. The last day to in-person absentee vote is Oct. 30.

⁠

For more about absentee voting, visit portlandmaine.gov/CivicAlerts.aspx?AID=5200

