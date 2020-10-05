Social media accounts

Occupation:

Maine State Representative

Education:

University of Maine School of Law, J.D., cum laude, 1990; Harvard University, Master of Theological Studies, 1987; Haverford College, B.A., 1984

Community Organizations:

Bicycle Coalition of Maine, Member

Cape Diversity Coalition, Member

Cape Elizabeth Land Trust , Advisory Board Member

South Portland Land Trust, Member

Personal information (hobbies, etc.):

I enjoy walking in the parks and preserves throughout our community, bicycling from Bug Light to Prouts Neck and points beyond, and canning local produce, especially this time of year .

Family status:

I’m married to David Wennberg, and we have three adult children – Lily, Rosie and Paul.

Years in the Legislature: 2018-present

Committee assignments (if elected):

Currently I serve on the Labor and Housing Committee. In addition to continuing on this committee, I am interested in serving on Environment and Natural Resources, Health and Human Services, or in another role that meets the needs of the Legislature.

Q&A

1) Are you satisfied with the state’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic? If yes, why? If not, what do you think should be done instead?

Gov. Mills’ leadership and Mainers’ dedication to social distancing and mask wearing keeps our infection rate low. We must work harder to eliminate disparities in infection rates and economic impacts.

2) As the state tries to balance its upcoming budget in light of the reduction in tax revenue because of the pandemic, how would you decrease expenses or increase revenues?

The governor put in place cost-saving measures that maintain the critical services Mainers rely on. I would continue those measures and favor increasing revenue through promotion of economic recovery.

3) How does serving as a local politician in your respective party align with the larger goals of that party?

My legislative work aligns with the priorities of District 29: affordable healthcare; economic opportunity and security for Mainers; quality public education; and protecting our environment.

4) What do you think is the most pressing matter that pertains to the next generation of Mainers who may be voting for the first time?

This generation is powerfully advocating for climate change mitigation and racial justice. The urgency of young people is justified; it is they who will suffer the greatest harm if we do not act now.

5) Are you frustrated by the political sniping, exaggeration and even lies between the parties and their supporters that have threatened progress usually reached through respect and reasoned compromise? If so, what will you personally do to make the situation better?

I am determined to overcome partisan divisiveness. My commitment to listen, consider all points of view, and compromise has improved the bills I’ve proposed and helped see them through to become law.

6) If you are elected, is there anything in particular that you hope to accomplish? And briefly, why?

I will give Maine children access to medical care by expanding our Children’s Health Insurance Program to use all federal matching funds, improve health, and provide financial security to families.

