Music
Oct. 9
Faculty Concert Series: Dan Sonenberg, Composer, 8 p.m. at Corthell Concert Hall, USM Gorham campus. Ticket: $5-$15. Box office: 780-5555, [email protected]
Oct. 18
BIPOP Vocal Concert livestream, 2-4 p.m. from the front steps of Corthell Concert Hall. A concert inspired by Black, Indigenous and people of color. usm.maine.edu/music/bipop-vocal-concert-livestream.
Oct. 30-Nov. 1
The Musical of Musicals, virtual concert via Ticketleap, presented by USM School of Music. usm.maine.edu/music/musical-musicals-musical.
Art
“Mother Earth,” exhibit on display Oct. 9 through Nov. 6 at Gallery 302, 112 Main St., Bridgton. Featured in the third Thursday Art Mart video, airing on the gallery’s Facebook page at 7 p.m. Oct. 15. See the exhibit in person from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday-Friday and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday-Sunday. 647-2787, gallery302.com.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
American Journal
Arts Calendar: Oct. 8
-
Forecaster Sports
So far, so good for fall sports season- Portland edition
-
Nation & World
Prospect of Trump’s early hospital discharge mystifies doctors
-
Nation & World
3 win Nobel medicine prize for discovering hepatitis C virus
-
Local & State
Maine reports 25 new cases of COVID-19, no additional deaths