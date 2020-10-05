Post 62 upcoming events

The Stephen W. Manchester American Legion Post 62 will hold a board meeting at 4 p.m. Oct. 28 at its headquarters, 17 Dunn St. Post members are invited with no public participation.

The post will also hold board meetings in November and December. Dennis Marrotte, post spokesman, said social distancing and masks are required.

Marrotte said the post has a joint planning committee with American Legion Memorial Post 197 in Westbrook to conduct a Veterans Day ceremony on Nov. 11 at Riverbank Park.

Post 62 also plans to host an American Red Cross blood drive from 1-6 p.m. on Veterans Day.

