FALMOUTH — Efforts to conserve the 52-acre Underwood Springs Forest are expected to meet financial goals, with plans to open the land to the public sometime next year.

To date, the trust has about $77,000 left to raise of the $830,000 asking price from about 350 donations, not including outstanding donors. To bridge that gap, artwork by local renowned artist Eric Hopkins is being auctioned, and a “Save an Acre” campaign is underway.

“I am happy to report based on our projections we will successfully close out this project,” Falmouth Land Trust President Michael Vance said at a Sept. 30 Town Council meeting. He noted there’s been a bump in funding since the town pulled a $200,000 contribution due to financial uncertainties caused by the pandemic.

“We’ve been firing all cylinders and made great progress,” Vance said. “We weren’t sure where we’d be a few weeks back, but we will successfully close this out project, as such we do not have an ask from the town.”

With the Save an Acre fundraiser, a $1,000 donation will allow the donor to add a name of their choice on the map of the property. To donate, visit falmouthlandtrust.org.

“The community has been tremendous with its support and (the land trust) is truly grateful to have so many people behind (it) to make sure this project is successful during a challenging year,” Executive Director Jennifer Grimm said.

