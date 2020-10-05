Unlike many senators and representatives, Susan Collins understands the connection between global poverty and U.S. jobs.
Foreign aid is not a gift, but rather an investment. Since World War II all the money given to other countries to aid in their development has been more than repaid in our exports to those countries.
For example, we invested one billion into Taiwan’s economy in the 1960’s and now we make $30.2 billion each year in exports to Taiwan. As a country’s economy is able to develop, the people there go from only being able to buy necessities to being able to afford U.S. products.
Only five percent of consumers live in the U.S. and over half of our exports go to developing countries so it is integral to the protection of U.S. jobs that we use foreign aid as a tool to stimulate economic growth in other countries.
Elissa DeTellis
Portland
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
Business
Group pushes to close loophole in Maine’s ban on out-of-state waste
-
Local Elections
Four running for two South Portland school board seats
-
Local & State
South Portland District 1 councilor is challenged in re-election bid
-
Times Record Opinion
Letters: CMP has chance to make amends; Barrett’s nomination does not honor RBG; Voters should know if Collins will vote for Trump
-
Letters
Letter to the Editor: Collins has delivered for Maine
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Hi {SUB NAME}, to comment on stories you must . This profile is in addition to your subscription and website login.
Already have one? .
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or login to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.