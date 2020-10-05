Social media accounts

Party affiliation:

Democrat

Occupation:

Current state senator; retired correctional caseworker

Education:

St. Francis College BA-Sociology

Community Organizations:

PeoplesChoice Credit Union – board director

Personal information (hobbies, etc.):

Reading autobiographies and other non-fiction books

Family status:

One adult son

Years in the Legislature: Three terms in Maine Senate

Committee assignments (if elected):

Criminal Justice and Public Safety – Senate chair

State and Local Government – committee member

Q&A

1) Are you satisfied with the state’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic? If yes, why? If not, what do you think should be done instead?

Maine is focused to keep people safe by making sound decisions based on science and data. I have confidence in the Center for Disease Control and Prevention applying a best practices approach to preventing or reducing community transmission.

2) As the state tries to balance its upcoming budget in light of the reduction in tax revenue because of the pandemic, how would you decrease expenses or increase revenues?

Commissioners have submitted cost reductions that do not impact services or personnel. We must continually identify our priorities and design efficient and effective delivery of services.

3) How does serving as a local politician in your respective party align to the larger goals of that party?

In my six-town district, I maintain communication with local and county party committees. This enables me to impart information about legislative activity and solicit input on concerns and issues.

4) What do you think is the most pressing matter that pertains to the next generation of Mainers who may be voting for the first time?

Young voters in Maine have many concerns: climate change, racial disparity, student debt, education, training, employment opportunities. We must engage young people and promote their ideals.

5) Are you frustrated by the political sniping, exaggeration and even lies between the parties and their supporters that have threatened progress usually reached through respect and reasoned compromise? If so, what will you personally do to make the situation better?

I will be myself. I’ll continue to communicate honestly and respectfully without regard for political affiliation and collaborate with fellow legislators to improve statewide services for all Mainers

6) If you are elected, is there anything in particular that you hope to accomplish? And briefly, why?

I will work diligently by focusing on criminal justice reform and addressing the needed full reopening of schools and small businesses. This will increase revenue and lead to a balanced budget.

