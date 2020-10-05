Social media accounts:

facebook.com/bobdaigle32

Party affiliation:

Republican

Occupation:

Self employed environmental consultant

Education:

BS Civil Engineering

Community Organizations:

Seaglass Performing Arts

Tang Soo Do Karate

Personal information (hobbies, etc.):

Tang Soo Do Karate

Classical guitar

Family status:

Married

Years in the Legislature: eight years, 1998 to 2006

Committee assignments (if elected):

Environment and Natural Resources, Energy Utilities and Technology

Q&A

1) Are you satisfied with the state’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic? If yes, why? If not, what do you think should be done instead?

Maine has done a good job with the COVID response as evidenced by the low case numbers. With hindsight, there is always room for improvement such as acknowledging low risk in remote areas.

2) As the state tries to balance its upcoming budget in light of the reduction in tax revenue because of the pandemic, how would you decrease expenses or increase revenues?

Overwhelmingly by decreasing expenses. Revenue increases may be appropriate in rare situations where the realignment of the economy requires adjustment for tax fairness.

3) How does serving as a local politician in your respective party align to the larger goals of that party?

Party goals are often representative of the larger public interest. But local politicians are responsible for representing their unique constituents over the interests of any political party.

4) What do you think is the most pressing matter that pertains to the next generation of Mainers who may be voting for the first time?

The recovery from COVID will reverberate, in many ways not yet identified, for decades. We are in a period of rapid evolution where young people need to get constructively involved in the future.

5) Are you frustrated by the political sniping, exaggeration and even lies between the parties and their supporters that have threatened progress usually reached through respect and reasoned compromise? If so, what will you personally do to make the situation better?

Change begins with me. When asked about my opponent, I acknowledge her abilities and service. The contrast I show is focused on objective skills and abilities for the upcoming tasks.

6) If you are elected, is there anything in particular that you hope to accomplish? And briefly, why?

As during my previous eight years in the Legislature, I intend to show how collaborative problem solving across political lines can create the results we need to recover from COVID and improve Maine.

