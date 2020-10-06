OLD ORCHARD BEACH – David A. Raychard Jr., 50, of Ocean Avenue, passed away Saturday October 3, 2020, at his residence. He was born in Biddeford October 17, 1969, the son of David Raychard Sr. and Donna Christie Wall.

He attended Saco Schools and Thornton Academy.

David worked for Glidden Roofing and for Gagnon Painting.

He is survived by his father of Limington and his mother of Biddeford, a son, Conner Raychard of Biddeford and two daughters, Hunter Rose Raychard of Biddeford and Mckayla Raychard of Springvale and their mother, Erin Raychard of Biddeford, a brother, Corey Emmons of Gorham and was predeceased by a brother, Adams Emmons.

David enjoyed 80s music, cooking and the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Services will be held at the convenience of the family.

Burial will be at a later date at Meetinghouse Hill Cemetery in Hollis.

Dennett, Craig & Pate, 365 Main St., Saco, are entrusted with his services.

