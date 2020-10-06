MACHIAS — The two people found dead after a home fire Down East last month have been identified, Maine State Police said Tuesday.
Wilfred Gross, 36, and Christoffer Harrison, 35, died in the fire in Machias on Sept. 21, officials said.
The fire was at a mobile home park on Armstrong Lane.
The Office of Chief Medical Examiner confirmed their identities through DNA processed at the state police crime lab, police said.
The cause of their deaths was pending further studies.
Comments are not available on this story.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
Related Stories
Latest Articles
-
Varsity Maine
Local roundup: Freeport tops Brunswick in field hockey matchup
-
Sports
Tuesday’s high school roundup: NYA edges Gray-New Gloucester, 1-0
-
Sports
Springer homers twice as Astros take 2-0 series lead
-
Sports
Big inning lifts Braves to win in Game 1 of NLDS
-
Nation & World
Top Trump aide Stephen Miller tests positive for virus