Kennebec Estuary Land Trust is celebrating 10 years since the opening of the Whiskeag Trail, a five-mile-long multi-use trail in the north end of Bath crossing forested lands owned by the city of Bath and the land trust.

The Whiskeag Trail explores pockets of wooded areas while connecting destinations throughout Bath like the YMCA, McMann playing fields, Bath Middle School, Oak Grove Cemetery and the conservation land at Sewall Woods and Thorne Head Preserves.

“It has been amazing to watch the usage grow over the last 10years,” Bath’s Director of Parks and Recreation Steve Balboni, who helped create the trail, said. “We are proud to have been involved from the beginning and are just as excited to see what the future brings”, said Steve, “The Whiskeag Trail is a special place that makes you feel like you are in the middle of nature. Get out there and enjoy what’s in your backyard.”

Wildlife in along the trail has included great blue heron, bald eagle, deer, wild turkey, beaver and coyote, according to the land trust.

“I’m always amazed by the number of folks I meet on the trail.” said Kevin Shute, a Bath resident and chairperson of the Bath Bicycle and Pedestrian Committee. “Local area residents are fortunate to have such a valuable resource in their community. … I know my wife and I were especially grateful to have access to the trail during the COVID lockdown this spring. Being outside kept us sane.”

Visit www.kennebecestuary.org/whiskeag-trail-bath for a trail map and directions.

