The city of Bath is encouraging residents and visitors to review U.S. and State of Maine CDC guidelines for a safe celebration of fall events, like Halloween.

The CDC has labeled traditional trick-or-treating, and indoor activities, such as costume parties and haunted houses, as “higher risk.” In past years, the city has closed several streets to vehicle traffic to facilitate trick-or-treating. The city has decided against any road closures this year.

“We recommend that people adjust their Halloween plans to reduce their risk this fall,” said City Manager Peter Owen. “Trick-or-treating is such a fun event in Bath and it is certainly disappointing that this tradition will look different this year. We hope everyone is able to adapt their plans to enjoy the holiday, while staying safe.”

View U.S. CDC Halloween guidelines at cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/daily-life-coping/holidays.html#halloween

View State of Maine CDC Halloween guidelines at maine.gov/decd/checklists/seasonal-activities

