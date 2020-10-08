William Irving Field 1946 – 2020 TOPSHAM – William Irving Field of Topsham passed away Oct. 5, 2020 at Mid Coast Hospital in Brunswick. William (Billy) was born the first child of William Nathaniel Field and Florence Louise Prince on June 17, 1946 in Brunswick. He married Cynthia Ardell Kardell on Nov. 5, 1994. Billy was a true patriot, who proudly served in the U.S. Navy SeaBees from 1963 to 1970, serving three combat tours in Vietnam. He enjoyed working many years at BIW, retiring in 1998. He was a lifetime member of the American Legion Post 202, Topsham. He served from 1984-1986 and 1987-1988 as the Commander. In his earlier years, he enjoyed working on and building fast cars. He was an avid coin and baseball card collector and enjoyed card, board, and video games. He also enjoyed golfing both on the course and virtually with friends Chet and Mike. Billy and Cynthia (Cindy) enjoyed accompanying her sister and brother-in-law, Lillian and Patrick Conners, to bluegrass festivals, traveling around the country in their RV, and wintering in Florida for many years and had many dear friends, including Jon and Sandy. He was predeceased by his parents; and a brother, Robert Field. He is survived by his loving wife of 26 years, Cindy Field; brothers, Gilbert Field and his wife Jackie, Gordon Field and his wife Darlene, Bernard Coombs and his wife Jenny, Brian Coombs and his wife Becky; sisters, Ruth Brooks, Susan Field, and Brenda Masse and her husband Rick; children, Stanford Field and his wife Ellen, Stacey Field, Diana Jaspers and her husband Frans, Jeff Letourneau, Shawn Letourneau and his wife Paula; grandchildren, Jessica Emmert and her husband Rick, Kyle Field, Desirae Field, Cody Letourneau, and Alyssa Letourneau; and great-grandchildren, Jon, Levi, Ezra, Cyrus, and Anika Emmert. Additionally, Billy appreciated the life-long kindness shown to him by his Uncle Rev. Theodore Ekholm. The family would like to thank Dr. Opolinsky, and the incredible nursing staff of Mid Coast hospital for his end of life care. We encourage visitors to greet the family during visiting hours on Friday, Oct. 9, 2020 from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Brackett’s Funeral Home, 29 Federal St., Brunswick. Attendees are expected to observe physical distancing and face covering guidance. Due to public health restrictions, a private funeral service will be held 1 p.m. Saturday Oct. 10, 2020 followed by committal in Roger’s Cemetery, Topsham. For those wishing to attend virtually, a live webcast will be accessible from Billy’s “Tribute Wall” 30 minutes prior to service at http://www.brackettfh.com. Memorial contributions can be made to: American Legion Post 202 Topsham, ME 04086 in Billy’s honor

Guest Book