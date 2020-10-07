Verlie V. Grover 1926 – 2020 BATH – Verlie V. Grover, 94, of Bath, died Oct. 2, 2020 at home peacefully. She was born in Woolwich Sept. 27, 1926, the daughter of Hartley and Mildred Bishop Hathorne. She attended schools in Woolwich and Bath. In 1948 she married her husband of 58 years Chester Grover, Jr and together they made their home in Woolwich. She and her husband enjoyed their camp at the West Forks where they spent many happy years hunting, fishing and snowmobiling with friends and family. She was preceded by her husband Chester and her daughter Hope Coloumbe. She is survived by her daughter Wendy Laffely and her husband Wilfred of Bath; four grandchildren Dawn Manter, Robert McFarland, Theresa Laffely-Herrera and Vanessa Leavitt, with whom she lived. She is also survived by 11 great-grandchildren, Jay, Katie, Chris, Samantha, Lucas, Sydney, Daisy, Conner, Diego, Kara and Brady; five great-great-grandchildren; two sisters; and many nieces and nephews. At her request there will be no services. Burial will be at a later date at the Bailey Family Cemetery in Woolwich, Maine. In lieu of flowers, please feel free to make a donation in her name to: Bailey Family Cemetery 29 Rocky Ridge Dr. Wiscasset, ME 04578

