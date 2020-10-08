Social media accounts

Occupation:

Lobsterman/small business owner

Education:

Windham High School

Community Organizations:

Arundel Historical Society

York County Fish & Game assoc.

Kennebunk, Kennebunkport, Arundel Chamber

Personal information (hobbies, etc.):

Workaholic, but when take time off, I love to travel and play golf

Enjoy watching baseball, football, and playing cribbage

Family status:

committed relationship

Years in the Legislature: 8

Committee assignments (if elected):

8 years Transportation Committee (6 years as Minority Lead) 2010-18

4 years Marine Resources Committee 2010-14

Redistricting and Realignment Committee 2013

Q&A

1) Are you satisfied with the state’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic? If yes, why? If not, what do you think should be done instead?

Yes, at the very beginning, because no one knew what we were dealing with. But soon after common sense was lost. If Walmart could open with 100 people, why couldn’t a small business open with 5 or 10?

2) As the state tries to balance its upcoming budget in light of the reduction in tax revenue because of the pandemic, how would you decrease expenses or increase revenues?

Decrease expenses, Mills and democrat legislature spent almost a BILLION dollars extra in the last budget and we are still borrowing for roads. People have paid enough. Tax and Spend must stop.

3) How does serving as a local politician in your respective party align to the larger goals of that party?

I believe party has little to do with representing constituents. We are in Augusta to represent our district first. We all have our own beliefs, and constituents vote for those overall beliefs.

4) What do you think is the most pressing matter that pertains to the next generation of Mainers who may be voting for the first time?

Quality Jobs here in Maine. Good jobs so they can stay here and support a family. We must have a friendly business climate, if we don’t, there will be very few quality jobs for the next generation.

5) Are you frustrated by the political sniping, exaggeration and even lies between the parties and their supporters that have threatened progress usually reached through respect and reasoned compromise? If so, what will you personally do to make the situation better?

YES, the problem today is there are too many, what I call 100%ers.

People expect you to agree all the time, that’s not possible. One thing I have always done is listen and will continue to do that.

6) If you are elected, is there anything in particular that you hope to accomplish? And briefly, why?

We must sustainability fund our transportation system. Raising gas tax is not it.

This last budget cycle was the perfect time to properly fund our roads, but the legislature and governor failed.

