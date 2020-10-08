Social media accounts

Facebook – @Hen4Ten

Web Site – www.hen4ten.org

Occupation:

Retired Public School Teacher, Current Beekeeper

Education:

BA Education, Goddard College , Masters Educational Leadership, University of Southern Maine

Community Organizations:

Board of Directors, Arundel Conservation Trust

Personal information (hobbies, etc.):

I am a beekeeper living in Arundel on an old farm with my spouse of 45 years, daughter, son-in-law, grandchildren, sister, brother, stepmother, 2 nieces, and sister-in-law. I have 3 daughters and 10 grandchildren all living in Southern Maine. I was a teacher for 25 years before retiring and getting elected to the Maine Legislature in 2018.

Family status:

Married, 3 daughters, 10 grandchildren

Years in the Legislature: 2

Committee assignments (if elected):

Currently serve on the Education and Cultural Affairs Committee

Q&A

1) Are you satisfied with the state’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic? If yes, why? If not, what do you think should be done instead?

Maine has done a good job balancing public health and economic health. We have very low covid positivity rates and though the economy has suffered, Mainers are slowly returning to work.

2) As the state tries to balance its upcoming budget in light of the reduction in tax revenue because of the pandemic, how would you decrease expenses or increase revenues?

The best way to fix our budget is to help small businesses and working Mainers recover. We’ll need to use our reserves and find savings that don’t impact services such as health care and education.

3) How does serving as a local politician in your respective party align with the larger goals of that party?

As a legislator I have voted for investment in local schools, supported affordable health care for all, and fought the clear and present danger of climate change. These are Democratic Party platforms.

4) What do you think is the most pressing matter that pertains to the next generation of Mainers who may be voting for the first time?

What I want the next generation of Mainers to know is that their vote matters and their voice and political involvement can make a big difference in making a better future for Maine. Maine needs you!

5) Are you frustrated by the political sniping, exaggeration and even lies between the parties and their supporters that have threatened progress usually reached through respect and reasoned compromise? If so, what will you personally do to make the situation better?

Yes, and I will personally do what I’ve always strived to do as a State Rep – listen to and work hard for all of my constituents regardless of their political party. We improve our world together.

6) If you are elected, is there anything in particular that you hope to accomplish? And briefly, why?

If re-elected I want to work to help our small businesses, working Mainers, and schools recover from the pandemic, and not just recover but become more resilient and stronger.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: