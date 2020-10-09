We urge our fellow District 23 voters to reelect Sen. Eloise Vitelli.

Eloise’s priorities and demonstrated ability to get things done in Augusta have made life better for Mainers, young, old and in-between. Recognizing the burden of student loan debt on individuals and the economy as a whole, she was instrumental in securing the passage of the Student Loan Bill of Rights to assist borrowers and hold unscrupulous lenders accountable. Eloise helped push through a drug pricing transparency measure that provides policymakers with the information to better understand the scope and causes of the prescription drug crisis that affects all Mainers. Similarly, she strongly supported legislation to lower costs for municipalities to provide access to high-speed, reliable internet – an absolute requirement for Maine to be economically competitive in this increasingly interconnected world.

In short, time and time again Sen. Eloise Vitelli has taken on important issues and then worked working cooperatively with her fellow lawmakers to forge legislation for benefit of the people and the state of Maine. We need to keep her in the Senate, working for us.

Barbara and Karl Albrecht

Bath

