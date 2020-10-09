New York Jets players and coaches have been sent home from their training facility after a presumptive positive coronavirus test, a person with direct knowledge of the test tells The Associated Press.

The player was retested and the results should be known later Friday, the person said on condition of anonymity because the NFL and the team have not released the information. If the second test comes back negative – it happened to Detroit quarterback Matthew Stafford in August – then he is not positive.

The lab used by the league is near the Jets’ facility in Florham Park, New Jersey, so the retest result should come relatively quickly. Even if it is a positive, the NFL doesn’t necessarily need to adjust the scheduled game Sunday with Arizona. The league has had 60 cases since testing began in which one player or staff member tested positive and there wasn’t further transmission among the team.

By sending everyone home from the facility Friday morning, the Jets took the appropriate steps under the NFL/NFLPA COVID-19 protocols.

JAGUARS: Coach Doug Marrone listed defensive end Josh Allen (knee), linebacker Myles Jack (ankle) and rookie cornerback CJ Henderson (shoulder) as questionable against the Texans.

Losing Allen would add to the team’s pass rush woes. Jacksonville (1-3) has four sacks, and Allen has half of those while getting the most consistent pressure of anyone on the defense. Jack leads the Jaguars with 37 tackles, and Henderson leads the team with four pass breakups.

BROWNS: Cleveland will be without one of its best defensive players Sunday against Indianapolis as tackle Larry Ogunjobi sits out with an abdominal injury.

Ogunjobi has been dominant up front against the run for the Browns (3-1), who lead the NFL with 11 takeaways. A third-round pick in 2017 from Charlotte, Ogunjobi got hurt in last week’s win over the Dallas Cowboys and didn’t practice this week.

Rookie Jordan Elliott, a third-round pick from Missouri, will take Ogunjobi’s spot.

DOLPHINS: Miami rookie left tackle Austin Jackson went on injured reserve because of an ankle injury, a blow an offensive line that has been improved this season.

Jackson, a first-round draft pick, will likely be replaced by Julie’n Davenport, who started eight games for Miami last year. Coach Brian Flores didn’t rule out Jackson returning this season, but declined to estimate how long he might be sidelined. Defensive end Shaq Lawson (shoulder) and tight end Durham Smythe (knee) were also ruled out of Sunday’s game at San Francisco.

STEELERS: Longtime Pittsburgh offensive lineman and radio broadcaster Tunch Ilkin has been diagnosed with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, also known as Lou Gehrig’s disease.

The 63-year-old Ilkin, a two-time Pro Bowler who played 13 of his 14 NFL seasons in Pittsburgh during a career that ran from 1980-93 and has served as an analyst on the team’s radio broadcasts since 1998, made the announcement in a video posted on Friday.

ALS is a “progressive nervous system disease that affects nerve cells in the brain and spinal cord” according to the Mayo Clinic. Ilkin, who was born in Turkey before his parents moved to the U.S. when he was a toddler, did not disclose when he was diagnosed but noted the diagnosis was confirmed by the Cleveland Clinic.

