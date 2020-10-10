WASHINGTON — After a seven-month closure because of coronavirus precautions, Ford’s Theatre and Museum will begin a phased reopening Wednesday, the Ford’s Theatre Society and the National Park Service announced Friday.
The theater, where President Abraham Lincoln was assassinated in 1865, and its museum will be open with timed tickets from 10 a.m. to noon, closed for cleaning from noon to 1 p.m., and reopening from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.
A maximum of 25 visitors per hour will be permitted in the building. The site will be open Wednesdays through Sundays.
The Petersen House, across the street from the theater, where Lincoln died, remains closed.
“For the last several months, Ford’s Theatre Society and the National Park Service have been working … to adjust our visitor experience to meet new health and safety guidelines,” Ford’s Theatre Director Paul R. Tetreault said in a statement. “We are excited to welcome you back.”
The theater closed March 14. It is one of the nation’s most sacred historic sites, and before the pandemic saw about 650,000 visitors a year.
