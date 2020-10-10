The National Weather Service issued a severe thunderstorm warning for parts of Cumberland, Androscoggin and Oxford counties on Saturday night, as storms packing wind gusts of 60 mph and quarter-size hail were moving east through New Hampshire and into Maine at about 8:30 p.m.
Communities that could feel impact include Lewiston, Bridgton, Fryeburg, Mechanic Falls, Naples, Turner, Gray, Hiram, Waterford, Raymond, Standish, Lisbon, Greene, Casco, Limington, Harrison and Madison.
A cold front moving through the area on Saturday night will result in cooler weather on Sunday, with sunny skies and a high temperature of 60. Overnight Sunday, temperatures will drop into the 30s, the weather service said.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
Forecaster Sports
Yarmouth boys strike fast in second half, blank Greely
-
Local & State
Body of missing man recovered from lake in Oxford County
-
Nation & World
Doctor says President Trump no longer at risk of transmitting virus
-
Local & State
Two motorcyclists die in separate accidents on Maine roads
-
Local & State
Severe thunderstorm warning issued for southern Maine
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Hi {SUB NAME}, to comment on stories you must . This profile is in addition to your subscription and website login.
Already have one? .
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or login to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.