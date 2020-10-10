The National Weather Service issued a severe thunderstorm warning for parts of Cumberland, Androscoggin and Oxford counties on Saturday night, as storms packing wind gusts of 60 mph and quarter-size hail were moving east through New Hampshire and into Maine at about 8:30 p.m.

Communities that could feel impact include Lewiston, Bridgton, Fryeburg, Mechanic Falls, Naples, Turner, Gray, Hiram, Waterford, Raymond, Standish, Lisbon, Greene, Casco, Limington, Harrison and Madison.

A cold front moving through the area on Saturday night will result in cooler weather on Sunday, with sunny skies and a high temperature of 60. Overnight Sunday, temperatures will drop into the 30s, the weather service said.

